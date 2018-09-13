Submissions solicited for ‘Map to Kingman 2028’

KINGMAN – Kingman Center for the Arts and The ArtHub are asking for help in “Drawing a Map to Kingman 2028” and want everyone in the community to have a voice in telling Kingman’s story.

Anna Fox Ryan, program director of The ArtHub, said the project will be a service to the community.

Submissions can be handwritten or typed with 100 words or less to each of the following questions:

What is at the heart of Kingman?

What do we want our future city to look like and feel like? What’s new? What has stayed the same?

What will it take to get there (physically, economically, socially, culturally, reputation, symbolically)?

Submissions can be in form of a letter, poem, prayer or advice. Feel free to decorate the submission for extra fun. Include your name and age and indicate if you want to be anonymous in the exhibition.

The deadline for call-for-entry from community members is Sept. 15. Email submissions to info@kingmanarts.org with the subject line “Map to Kingman” or drop them off at 402 E. Beale St.

A party featuring an interactive display of select writings will be held Sept. 20 at Kingman Center for the Arts.