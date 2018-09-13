Two injured, one arrested after running from rollover accident

KINGMAN – Police arrested Keith Hanaoka, 21, of Kingman, after he ran from a single-vehicle rollover accident Wednesday in the 4100 block of Airway Avenue.

Officers arrived around 6 p.m. and found a blue 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe had rolled. The 18-year-old male driver and 18-year-old female passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

Both suffered serious injuries and were transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center. They were not wearing seatbelts.

Witnesses saw another man from the vehicle. He was found in the 4000 block of Roma Road and identified as Hanaoka. He had several warrants for his arrest.

Police reported that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Airway at a high rate of speed. The pavement ended and turned to dirt and the driver lost control of the vehicle, rolling one complete rotation.

Hanaoka was wearing a seatbelt and sustained only minor injuries. He was arrested and booked into Mohave County Jail.

A citation is pending for the driver.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department