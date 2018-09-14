Event Calendar | Sept. 14 - 16

The Mohave County Fair starts Thursday. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Mohave County Fair starts Thursday. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: September 14, 2018 5:59 a.m.

    • TODAY

    Mohave County Fair 2018

    10 a.m. - 10 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-753-2636.

    SATURDAY

    Community Yard Sale

    8 a.m. - 3 p.m. throughout the entire community of Valle Vista. Over 20 homes participating, maps availalbe when driving in to Valle Vista.

    Mohave County Fair 2018

    10 a.m. - 10 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-753-2636.

    Kingman Farmer’s Market 2018

    8 a.m. - noon at Thunder Rode 102 E. Beale St. 412-568-3536.

    Tuff Trucks/Scramble Cars/Mud Bogs

    6 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Races start at 6:15 p.m. in Kingman. 928-279-6770.

    Johnny Appleseed Day

    9 - 11 a.m. at “Dig It” Community Garden 2301 Lillie Ave. 928-530-8072.

    Old Fashioned Car Show

    9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Happening at Firefighter’s Memorial Park 2201 Detroit Ave. View is free and open for the public. 928-681-2361.

    Chillin’ on Beale Street!

    4 - 7 p.m. On Beale Street in Downtown Kingman between 4th and 5th Street. 714-488-1843

    KRMC Foundation Golf Tournament

    7:30 a.m. at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course 1001 Gates Ave. in Kingman. 928-263-3873.

    Healing Retreat

    9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Pine Lake Fire Dept. /Community Center 4564 Hualapai Mountain Rd. in the Hualapai Mountains next to the Hualapai Mountain Resort. 928-529-2789.

    SUNDAY

    Mohave County Fair 2018

    10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-753-2636.

    Healing Retreat

    9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Pine Lake Fire Dept. /Community Center 4564 Hualapai Mountain Rd. in the Hualapai Mountains next to the Hualapai Mountain Resort. 928-529-2789.

    More like this story