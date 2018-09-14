Golden Valley mobile home catches fire

GOLDEN VALLEY – The Golden Valley Fire District was called to a fire at 6:42 a.m. Friday and found a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene in the 600 block of south Tonto Road.

Fire Chief Dave Martin said three fire engines were dispatched to the fire, along with a water tender and eight firefighers.

“It took us a little bit getting into it,” Martin said. “It was hot. The whole structure was involved and we had a propane tank being impinged on.”

Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour, and were investigating the cause of the fire into the afternoon.

Nobody was at the residence at the time of the fire, and Martin said the mobile home appears to be a second home where the owners come by every once in a while.

It’s been a busy few days for Golden Valley Fire District, having responded to a semi-trailer fire earlier in the week.

“I can’t tell you what started them,” Martin said.