Good Ol’ Fashioned Car Show at the Mohave County Fair

KINGMAN – What’s a Good Ol’ Fashioned Fair without a Good Ol’ Fashioned Car, Truck and Vehicle Show?

Route 66 Cruizers and Chillin’ on Beale are teaming up in conjunction with the Mohave County Fair to offer the show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Firefighters Memorial Park skate park, 2201 Detroit Ave., across the street from the fairgrounds.

Spectators get in for free, and will be able to walk from the fair to the event and re-enter the fairgrounds without any additional fee. Those wishing to enter a vehicle in the show on the grass are looking at an $18 donation and will receive 2 half-priced tickets to the fair. All proceeds will go to fund the 16th Annual Downtown Halloween Bash and Kingman Christmas Angel Program.

There will be a 50/50 fundraiser raffle ticket sale, vendors, and classic cars and trucks. Eight trophies will be awarded courtesy of people’s choice judging, in addition to a best-of show-award.

Then, at 4 p.m., a parade of classic vehicles will take a Summer Cruise to Chillin’ on Beale downtown.

Information provided by Chillin’ on Beale and Route 66 Cruizers