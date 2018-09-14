Horoscopes | September 14, 2018

Birthdays: Emma Kenney, 19; Dilshad Vadsaria, 33; Kimberly Williams-Paisley, 47; Robert Herjavec, 56.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Change may be happening all around you, but stability is what you should be striving to achieve. Don’t feel compelled to follow what others do when in your heart you know it’s best to work diligently to maintain your equilibrium.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make plans and get moving. Don’t hesitate.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look and follow through. Timing is everything, and maintaining your schedule will be a must.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Set the record straight and move forward with confidence. State what you like and want, and it will help improve your relationship with someone special.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t feel you have to follow suit if someone else makes a move or lifestyle change. Don’t feel pressured or think that you have to keep up with someone who is overreacting.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A getaway will do you good. Learn from the different environments you encounter, the people you meet along the way and what they have to offer.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t take a risk or gamble. Stick to what you know and refrain from trying to outdo someone trying to tempt you to get involved in something outside your comfort zone.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Simplicity is the key to success. Don’t race or take on the impossible.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t be fooled by what others do or say. There will be ulterior motives involved and insincerity used to get you to offer information that should be kept a secret.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t limit what you can do. Look at your situation and arrange to put the necessary changes into place.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t jump because someone tells you to. Accept the inevitable and monitor and plan whatever you have control over to balance out the changes taking place around you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Express your ideas and bring about the changes that will encourage alterations to your financial situation. A relationship based on equality will bring out the best in you and your partner.