PZ decision promotes downtown development

KINGMAN – The Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously at its meeting Tuesday to allow for manufactured-home development on lots and parcels of 5,000 square feet platted prior to 1945 in the R-MH-6 zoning district in an effort to encourage downtown development.

“In the R-MH-6 zoning district the minimum lot size and parcel size for a buildable site is 6,000 square feet,” explained Principal City Planner Rich Ruggles. “However, there is an exception for single family (detached) homes in the areas that are platted prior to 1945 where they can be allowed on a 5,000-square- foot lot or parcel.”

But that exception does not include manufactured homes, he explained. The City of Kingman defines single-family detached dwellings as “non-attached dwelling unit for occupancy by one family. Single-family detached dwellings shall include both factory-built buildings and on-site buildings as defined herein but shall not include manufactured homes or recreational vehicles.”

Ruggles defined manufactured homes as those built to Housing and Urban Development standards, and summarized single-family residences as ones adhering to the adopted International Building Code of 2012.

Allowing additional development on those 5,000-square-foot lots would adhere to the City’s 2030 general plan which includes the goal of encouraging infill development in the downtown areas. The R-MH-6 zoning district has a strong presence downtown across the railroad tracks. There are about 40 vacant parcels between 5,000 and 6,000 square feet in that area.

“Essentially the impact on infrastructure would be no greater if a manufactured home was sited on a lot versus a single-family house,” Ruggles said.

Commissioner Laurie DeVries asked Ruggles how a text amendment change could affect tiny home development, which is permitted in the R-MH-6 and R2 districts. He said tiny homes in the R-MH-6 district across the tracks are treated the same as single-family residences and are allowed on 5,000-square-foot lots.

The text amendment will now go to Council for final consideration.