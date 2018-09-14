Sweet and savory: choices of food at the fair this weekend

Walking across the gates your senses start tingling. Your nose goes to work smelling all sorts of delicious food. Kettle corn, roasted corn, fresh squeezed lemonade, Indian tacos, homemade ice cream and so much more.

The fair has a range of foods to choose from that make it a challenge to nail down an option. Vendors from all over the country are selling wares for the people of Mohave County.

Retired couple Gary and Amber Leonard from Georgia sell 10 different flavors of homemade ice cream using a machine called the 1927 John Deere hit-n-miss engine to help mix the ice cream in two oak churns.

“We make it right on site,” Amber said.

The ice cream takes about 45 minutes to an hour to make depending on the heat. They travel throughout the U.S. and have been to about 20 fairs just this year. Next stop is New Mexico, then back home just in time to take their grandson trick or treating.

Ice cream is just one of the many sweet-tooth cravings someone can have at the fair. Other sweet treats include deep fried Oreos, Snickers, and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

Ruth Lorimer from Ruthie’s Arizona Taters sells a variety of fried foods from taters that look like wavy potato chips, pretzels and other treats. She’s been part of the fair culture for about 35 years and has been at the Mohave County fair for 18 years.

For the cheesecake lovers, there’s a cheesecake in a cone. Creators of the treat are Rikki and Dan King. They have been at the fair for three years and have traveled to other fairs in Colorado, Utah and Nevada.

But sweet treats are not the only thing the King’s have on their menu. They also have Crazy Quesadillas.

“They are non-traditional quesadillas,” Rikki said.

Crab mac n’ cheese, pepperoni pizza, chicken bacon ranch or four cheese are the choices of quesadillas. The heat in Arizona can be brutal but vendors make sure to provide a variety of drinks. The King’s have fresh lemonade, tea, and cold brew coffee.

The Lemonade Fresh Store from Dallas, Texas is has fresh squeezed lemonade and limeade, which can be cherry flavored. A souvenir cup can get you $3 refills all weekend long and at the fair next year too.

Vendors at the fair come from all over the country and enjoy interacting with people. Lacy Williams, of Williams Concessions from Las Vegas said one of her favorite things about the fair is meeting new people. At her stand they sell nachos, barbeque pulled pork sandwiches, hot dogs, breakfast burritos and much more.

