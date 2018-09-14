Tri-State Veterans Honors Trust taking applications for military banners

KINGMAN – Tri-State Veterans Honors Trust is taking applications until Oct. 1 for its next installation of military banners that hang from city light posts around town.

The fourth installation honoring active-duty service members will be held Nov. 10 at Veterans Memorial Park following the Veterans Day parade on Beale Street.

Applications can be downloaded at www.tri-stateveteranshonortrust.com or call 928-362-8436.

The military banner project was founded in 2017 by Mary Lou Galvan, a 30-year Kingman resident whose son serves in the U.S. Marine Corps. Her husband was also a Marine.

She saw banners along the road on her way to Bullhead City and thought it would be a great idea to bring back to Kingman. She was supported in her efforts by Pat Farrell of Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council and by Cindy Frizelle of Tri-State Military Moms in Bullhead City.

“I was overwhelmed by the positive support and response when I first decide to run with this project,” Galvan says on the web site. “So many people stepped up and were willing to help, not only with fundraising, but also monetary donations.”

A fundraiser is scheduled for Oct. 12-13 at 66 Auto Sales, 1945 Andy Devine Ave. Veterans will be treated to lunch and music from noon to 2 p.m.

Rebekah Bacoka, vice president of Tri-State Veterans Honor Trust, has been on board since the beginning. Her husband is a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and her oldest son is a sailor stationed in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Karen Smith runs the care package division of Tri-State Veterans Honor Trust. Barbara Blythe is secretary and treasurer of the 501(c) nonprofit organization.

Some 60 volunteers have contributed about 1,500 hours in fundraising and production of the banners. So far, nearly 100 banners have been raised.