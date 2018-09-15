KMS Band Boosters seek donations for Rummage Extravaganza

KINGMAN – Donations are being accepted for the annual Kingman Middle School Band Boosters’ 10th annual Rummage Extravaganza scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22 in the school parking lot, 1969 Detroit Ave.

The boosters are looking for gently used household items, appliances, equipment, clothing and toys to sell at the Rummage Extravaganza, which raises funds for the KMS band program.

Drop donations off at the back of the parking lot during normal school hours. Limited pickup is available by calling 928-323-4214 or email boosterskmsband@gmail.com.

All proceeds from the rummage sale go directly to pay for the 90-member band’s equipment, competition and travel costs. There will also be a 50-50 raffle and live entertainment.

KMS Band Boosters is a nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the school’s band program and student musicians.

Information provided by Kingman Middle School