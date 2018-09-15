Prep Football: Vols battle, but can’t hold off Bradshaw Mountain

KINGMAN – Homecoming was anything but joyous for the Lee Williams High School football team.

Not only did the Vols drop a 44-14 setback to Bradshaw Mountain Friday night, but they also lost Enzo Marino to a concussion.

Photo Gallery Football: Lee Williams vs. Bradshaw Mountain - Sept. 14, 2018 The Lee Williams High School football team dropped a 44-14 loss to Bradshaw Mountain Friday night. Photos by Beau Bearden.

“It’s always tough to lose your starting quarterback, but we’ll be fine,” said junior AJ Herrera. “He’s going to come back stronger. We’re going to build off of this and we’re going to do it as a team. When one guy goes down, it’s heartbreaking, but we can’t let that affect us. We’re going to bounce back next week.”

Marino exited the game midway through the second quarter and was checked for concussion symptoms.

When Lee Williams returned from halftime, trainers made the call that he would miss the rest of the game.

“I really wanted to be in there, but I knew at that point I wasn’t the best choice for the team,” Marino said. “My guys came in and did really well without me. Just heartbroken that I had to sit out.”

The Vols trailed by only five points entering halftime, but quickly saw the deficit skyrocket in the second half without Marino running the offense.

Lee Williams turned to Levi Beckham, Kade Juelfs and Herrera to fill the void, but the trio couldn’t get much going against the Bears.

“Enzo was playing really well, we were clicking and we had their number,” said Vols head coach Clint Sasse. “And then he went out and our options were kind of limited offensively.”

Bradshaw Mountain (5-0, 1-0 4A Grand Canyon Region) saw their opportunity without Marino in the game and used a 19-point third quarter to pull away for the win.

The Vols, meanwhile, tallied all of their points with Marino in the game. Cameron Ott scored the first touchdown on a 5-yard run in the first quarter and then Marino scampered for 28 yards to give Lee Williams its only lead of the game 14-7 with 11:21 remaining in the first half.

At that point it appeared the Vols were on the right track, but the momentum quickly shifted after a turnover.

The Bears capitalized on the fumble, scoring six points and then another Lee Williams turnover resulted in Bradshaw Mountain taking a 19-14 halftime lead.

“We had three turnovers inside our 30-yard line and that’s tough to hold a team that gets the ball that close,” Sasse said. “But overall defensively, when we made them drive a long field they really didn’t have any answer for us. When we gave them short field positions, that’s when they capitalized.”

The Vols (2-2, 0-1 4A Grand Canyon Region) will look to bounce back on the road with a 7 p.m. contest Friday at Mingus (3-2, 0-1). Lee Williams doesn’t know yet if Marino will be back in the huddle as Sasse said “he’s day-to-day right now.”