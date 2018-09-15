Walleck Ranch shooting suspect schedules settlement conference

KINGMAN – One man charged in connection with the Walleck Ranch Park shooting in March, 19-year-old Timothy Joseph Bell, had his pretrial conference continued on Friday to allow for a settlement conference before Judge Rick Lambert.

Bell was arrested after police responded to a call at about 10:20 p.m. March 22. They arrived at the scene to find a 16-year-old boy with hand and leg wounds resulting from multiple gunshots. Bell was arrested after being found not far from the scene around the 3800 block of North Willow Road. The 16-year-old who suffered gunshot wounds was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The defendant is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument, and with assisting a criminal street gang. Both are felonies.

The time and date of the settlement conference is not yet set. However, Judge Richard Weiss scheduled another pretrial conference in Bell’s case at 2:30 p.m. Oct. 15.