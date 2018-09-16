Community View | End the discrimination

We have recently seen many articles written about prejudice. Kingman social media is discriminatory and the community remains silent.

Why has there not been any recognition of the Jewish New Year? While there are dozens of churches in Kingman, there is no synagogue, and the closest synagogue is over 40 miles away. Jewish law prohibits working or going to school on the first day of Rosh Hashanah (Sept. 9 this year) or on Yom Kippur (Sept. 18). Schools are closed in many major cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago and New York.

The holidays are listed on calendars, but what are Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur? Together they are referred to as the Jewish High Holidays.

Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of a 10-day period of penitence and spiritual renewal. Yom Kippur marks the end of the 10 days; a time of fasting and prayer, and as the Day of Atonement, it means confronting one’s failings and seeking forgiveness.

Yom Kippur is the holiest day of the Jewish sacred calendar. While social media and our community recognize other major holidays, the Jewish New Year which is celebrated throughout the world, receives no recognition in Kingman or our community. I have visited many churches here and in Europe, observing traditions an spectating other beliefs. Where is the respect and recognition in Kingman instead of bigotry? Put an end to prejudice and discrimination. It’s time for voices in the community to speak up and stand up as they have for other issues!

To all those celebrating the High Holidays, L’Shana Tova – Happy New Year. Avinu Malkainu – may you be inscribed in the Book of Life and may you and your loved ones be inscribed for a year filled with good health, happiness, prosperity and tranquility.

L’Shana Tova ... oseh shalom bimromov, hu y’aseh shalom olenu, v’yachol Yisroel, v’imroo omain. He who brings peace to his universe will bring peace to us and to all people. Omain.