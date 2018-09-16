Event Calendar | Sept. 16 - 22

TODAY

Mohave County Fair 2018

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-753-2636.

Healing Retreat

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the Pine Lake Fire Dept. /Community Center 4564 Hualapai Mountain Rd. in the Hualapai Mountains next to the Hualapai Mountain Resort. 928-529-2789.

WEDNESDAY

KRMC Lunch & Learn Lecture

11:30 a.m. The one-hour lectures begin at noon at the KRMC Medical Professional Center 1739 Beverly Ave. 928-263-3873.

THURSDAY

KABAM!/Adam Rex

6 - 9 p.m. at Mohave Community College 1971 Jagerson Ave.

Death of a Salesman

7 - 9 p.m. at Lee Williams High School(400 Grandview Ave.

FRIDAY

Death of a Salesman

7 - 9 p.m. at Lee Williams High School 400 Grandview Ave.

Friends of the Kingman Library – Book Sale

9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. at the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

KABAM SLAM!

6 - 9 p.m. at the Kingman Center for the Arts 208 E. Beale St. 928-234-5633.

Day of Peace

10 a.m. - noon at Locomotive Park 120 W. Beale St. 928-757-4616.

SATURDAY

Red Kettle Run

6:30 a.m. at the KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus 3801 Santa Rosa Dr. 928-692-3222.

Stockton Hill Craft Fair/Swap Meet

7 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Cerbat Lanes Bowling Alley 3631 Stockton Hill Rd. 702-373-7694.

Kingman Junior Rodeo

9 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-5357.

KMS Rummage Sale

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Kingman Middle School 1969 Detroit Ave. 928-323-4214.

Death of a Salesman

1 - 3 p.m. and 7 - 9 p.m. at Lee Williams High School 400 Grandview Ave.

Friends of the Kingman Library – Book Sale

9 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Mohave County Library – Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.