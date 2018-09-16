Nation, city, community celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 15

It’s Sunday morning. You wake up to the sound of your mom blaring Vicente Fernández. You pick up other voices in the room that sound like your grandmother, great aunt and great uncle, and your father’s cousin telling each other good morning. Your nose picks up the scent of delicious menudo that you’re excited to eat. Music, family and food are part of the everyday life, but for Hispanics and Latinos it’s the roots of its culture.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded Hispanic Heritage Week, which started under President Lyndon Johnson, to a whole month which is recognized from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. During those days it’s time to recognize the history, cultures and contributions from American citizens whose ancestors came from Latin America.

“Hispanics are in all areas, we help the community, to grow and enrich it,” Verna Schiff, now a U.S. citizen who emigrated from Colombia said.

Family is essential in Hispanic culture. Generations upon generations are part of everyday life. Through the stories of the older generations, future generations learn about their culture and learn to grow.

“The union of family is indispensable,” Verna said.

Her husband, Larry Schiff, also chimed in about the importance of family in the Hispanic culture and how Latinas are family oriented and traditional.

“The best cultures have strong families. They have a very strong traditional culture,” he said.

Through food such as a cup of coffee or tamales, whenever food is involved it brings family closer together.

“In each event like a baptism, a burial, wedding, graduation, or a quinceañera the food is something vital and it gives you status,” Verna said.

Throwing a party to celebrate an accomplishment, food is something that shows people that you have money. Verna said, in order to impress guests, food and plenty of it is key.

“I think people invest more in food than the (quinceañera) dress,” Verna said.

With every great party, food and music play an important factor. Music is a universal language. It reminds us of good and bad times, and can take us through history. Verna said that in Cali, Valle del Cauca, Colombia where she is from, salsa music is important.

“The children start to dance before they start to crawl,” Verna said. “Families unite, the children dance, the adults, and grandparents dance. It’s in the blood.”

This year the City of Kingman decided to recognize various Hispanic city employees for their efforts. As the years progress, Mayor Monica Gates said that hopefully next year other business will also recognize their employees of Hispanic background.

This is the first year the City decided to celebrate Hispanics in Kingman. Gates hopes that as the years go by the celebration will grow and grow.

“This is new and we’re still identifying who on staff will spearhead these efforts moving forward,” she said.

Steps are being taking to incorporate more of the Hispanic culture as the years go on to the City, but Gates said that she admires her Hispanic friends’ sense of family.

“They all seem to have one thing in common that I absolutely admire and respect, and that is the love of family,” she said.