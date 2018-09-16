Obituary | Jackie L. Peel

With deep sadness we announce the passing of Jackie L. Peel.

Jack was born on April 7, 1957 in Pontiac, Michigan and passed away on September 7, 2018 in Kingman, Arizona.

Jack was a loving husband, terrific father and an amazing friend. He was very caring and compassionate. He loved the outdoors, camping and traveling but most of all he loved his family. He was a genuine family man. He was the kind that could make you laugh and smile no matter what mood you were in. He could make a friend in a heartbeat. He was always funny and goofy no matter the situation.

Jack is survived by Surae, his wife of 40 years; his children Jennifer Peel (Low), Sara Peel and his grandson Jack Low. He is also survived by his brother Elwin and Judy Peel of Davisonburg, Michigan and a sister David and Doris Gallaty of Lake, Michigan and many nieces and nephews.

Jack is preceded in death by his parents, brothers and son (Shawn W. Peel).

Jack was an amazing person and all who know him were the lucky ones. His warmth, smile and humor will be missed.

Dad, thank you for everything for you have ever done. Thank you for the time we all spent with you and the love you shared with us. We love you and will forever miss you for eternity.

Arrangements were placed under the care of Lietz-Fraze Funeral Home and Crematory.

