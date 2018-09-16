Obituary | Lawrence Raymond Collins

Larry was born in Greenville, Texas to Herb and Helen Collins. The family moved around and was living in Wausa, Nebraska when Larry celebrated his first birthday. Later the family moved and settled in Vancouver, Washington.

Larry attended Columbia River High School and was a member of their first graduating class in 1965. After graduation Larry worked in construction and later became the Chief Building Inspector for Clark County, Washington. Larry and wife Cindy retired near Kingman, Arizona.

Larry passed away after a long battle with heart disease and dementia. Larry is survived by his wife Cindy (Johnson), sons Larry, Daniel & Tyler and daughter Tina (Randy), several grandchildren and great grandchildren. Larry is preceded in death by his father Herb, mother Helen, brothers, Jim and Dale, and sister Bev.

A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, September 30, 2018 2 p.m. at 3013 hickory St. Bullhead City, Arizona Instead of flowers, please donate to the Kingman Regional Medical Center hospice. The family would like to give a special thanks to the KRMC-Hospice as their help was very much appreciated during our time of need.