Obituary | Nancy Lee Brown

Our beloved Mother, Nancy Lee Brown 75, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at her home where she lived with her youngest daughter Darcy Brown and family on September 4, 2018 in Ogden, Utah. She was born August 23,1943 in Flagstaff, Arizona to Raymond Lee and Mabel Dora Bartleson Bailey. Shortly after graduating from Mohave County Union High School/Kingman High School in 1961, she married Patrick Smith and together they had two daughters. They later divorced. In 1965, she married Larry Dean Brown and together they had two daughters. She furthered her education by attending AI Collins Graphic Design School where she received an Associates Degree for Graphic Design.

Nancy was self employed as an artist for many years. She also worked with her father at Bailey’s Kingman Glass. She loved giraffes and acquired quite a collection of them. Nancy was a very skilled artist and she used her artistic abilities to create stained glass windows, paint ceramics, canvas paintings, sandblasted and etched pieces of glass and mirrored artwork. She had a wonderful sense of humor and had the gift of making all feel accepted and welcome. She enjoyed playing billiards and was a leading player in amateur tournaments. She was also a member of the PBWA – Professional Business Women’s Association.

She is survived by her children: Dawn Denise Smith Schrum (John Dee), Deana Kaye Brown, Darcy Lee Brown (Alan); grandchildren: Heather Brown, Devona Onami, Dalton Schrum, Chace Schrum, Sabrina Riddle (Jeremiah), Morgan Tellez, Emily Brown and great-grandchildren: Treazure-Belle Royals, Mystery Potter and Persefoni Althaus and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Mabel Bailey; sister: Annette Mitchell; infant brother: Raymond J. Bailey; husband: Larry Brown; infant daughter: Tawn Terese Smith and son-in-law Steve Onami.

The family would love to hear any funny stories or how Nancy impacted your lives so please leave us a message at www.providentfuneralhome.com. In memory of our mom’s giving nature, we ask that you perform a random act of kindness by paying it forward to anyone you choose.