Supervisors expected to support Santa Fe Parkway grant application

KINGMAN – The proposed Interstate 11 East Kingman Connection Project is on the agenda for discussion and possible action when the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.
Supervisors are expected to support the City of Kingman’s application for 2018 BUILD grant for the proposed construction of Santa Fe Parkway interchange, formerly known as Rattlesnake Wash, and about 3.7 miles of arterial roads from Interstate 40.
The City of Kingman recognizes the regional transportation significance the project will have on the area, as well as the entire Southwest United States. I-40 and U.S. Highway 93 have been defined as a “high priority” trade corridor by Congress in the 1995 National Highway System Designation Act, part of the future I-11 CANAMEX trade corridor.
Mohave County encourages awarding the funds to Kingman for the “efficient delivery of goods, services, people and information between Canada, Mexico and the United States,” Chairman Gary Watson states in a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Other items of interest on the board agenda:
Review of Mohave County rights of way as created by legal means across Bureau of Land Management public recreational trails considered under the draft BLM Travel Management Plan that the Kingman Field Office has been compiling. The plan encompasses 5,567 miles of recreational trails in the Hualapai Mountains, Cerbat Mountains, Music Mountains, Black Mountains, Bagdad, Crozier and White Hills, with 1,622 miles proposed for closure, or 29 percent of the trails.
Acknowledge receipt of a job description from County Manager Mike Hendrix on the economic and public relations position discussed at the Sept. 4 meeting, associated position work sheet and direct staff on moving forward with recruitment. The job entails operation and management of the economic development department in planning, organizing and directing activities to attract new business, industry and investment to Mohave County.
Discuss the current state of the prescription opioid litigation being conducted in Arizona and across the nation, direct the Mohave County Attorney’s Office and Procurement Department to review the Maricopa County contract. If the contract allows for cooperative purchasing, authorize the county manager to sign an agreement using Maricopa County’s contract to formalize Mohave County’s representation in the litigation.
Sitting as the Golden Valley Improvement District No. 1, approve adoption of the Golden Valley Improvement District resolution and accept owner’s request for property addition to the district and approve the establishment of new boundaries of the district.
