Supervisors expected to support Santa Fe Parkway grant application

KINGMAN – The proposed Interstate 11 East Kingman Connection Project is on the agenda for discussion and possible action when the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

Supervisors are expected to support the City of Kingman’s application for 2018 BUILD grant for the proposed construction of Santa Fe Parkway interchange, formerly known as Rattlesnake Wash, and about 3.7 miles of arterial roads from Interstate 40.

The City of Kingman recognizes the regional transportation significance the project will have on the area, as well as the entire Southwest United States. I-40 and U.S. Highway 93 have been defined as a “high priority” trade corridor by Congress in the 1995 National Highway System Designation Act, part of the future I-11 CANAMEX trade corridor.

Mohave County encourages awarding the funds to Kingman for the “efficient delivery of goods, services, people and information between Canada, Mexico and the United States,” Chairman Gary Watson states in a letter to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Other items of interest on the board agenda: