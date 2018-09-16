Zanna opens self-defense training center to empower lawful citizens

KINGMAN – It’s always best to avoid confrontation, turn the other cheek and walk away from a potentially violent outcome, but when push comes to shove, Luca Zanna wants to give you a fighting chance.

He opened Kingman Force on Force, a self-defense training center, at 3001 N. Stockton Hill Road, Suite 1. The grand opening is at noon Monday.

The public is invited to meet the instructors, learn about self-defense and firearms training and sign up for courses.

Zanna said the training center is a continuation of his work as a firearms instructor in Mohave County.

“We go beyond firearms defense and give the opportunity for people to have skills to defend themselves,” he said. “It’s hand-to-hand or with legal weapons. We created the school as a training center.”

Kingman Force on Force is not a martial arts school, but practical self-defense taught by Mr. Keo, a former Special Forces combat veteran who served as an infantry paratrooper and fought in three wars. He is a black belt in Kung-Fu, Hsing Yi and Shaolin, and trained South African Special Forces in hand-to-hand and edged weapons.

The basic self-defense course costs $69 a month for 12 hours of instruction, and $99 for a couple. There is no enrollment fee. Free demonstration classes will be held on Wednesday, starting with tai chi at 7 a.m. Go to www.kingmanforceonforce.com for class schedules.

Zanna believes self-defense is a human right, and should be taught to women, children and seniors. One of his classes, “Moms with Guns,” focuses on teaching women how to handle firearms.

“Our goal is to empower law-abiding individuals to exercise their right of self-defense, offering the best systems that are normally only available to law enforcement and military personal, and making this knowledge affordable and convenient for everyone,” he said.

Among the self-defense classes are empty hands, edged weapons, kick boxing, shoot and not-shoot scenarios, gladiator workout, firearms training, concealed carry weapon classes and security guard certification.

Instructors at Kingman Force on Force are NRA-certified in handgun, rifle, shotgun and self-defense inside and outside the home.