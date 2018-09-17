Amateurs, professionals invited to enter ADOT magazine photography contest

PHOENIX – A photo is worth 1,000 words.

Arizona Department of Transportation is holding its annual magazine photography contest. For 93 years, photographers have provided stunning images to Arizona highways including landscapes, wildlife, and more.

Amateur and professional photographers are invited to participate in the magazine’s annual photography contest. Photos to be judged in three categories: landscape photography, macro (close-up) photography and wildlife photography.

“The photo contest is a wonderful way for photographers to celebrate Arizona,” Jeff Kida, Arizona Highways Photo Editor said.

Kida will judge entries based on the quality of composition, framing, light and an overall “wow” factor.

Photographers submitting the three best photos will win prizes. First prize is an in-state photo workshop valued at $2,500. Second- and third-place winners will receive prize packages from Tempe Camera valued at $500 and $250, respectively.

The last grand prize winner from Bernhard Michaelis of Flagstaff, captured long shadows on a cinder field near the San Francisco Peaks. Tina Wright of Anthem won second place for a photo of Cathedral Rock looming over a stormy panorama in the Sedona area.

The deadline to enter for submission is Dec. 15. For more information, visit ArizonaHighways.com/photography/photo-contest.

Information provided by ADOT