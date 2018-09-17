Celebrating the Constitution: A document as important today as it was 200 years ago

The Lewis Kingman Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, and the country as a whole, will spend the week of Sept. 17 – 23 celebrating Constitution Week, a commemoration of what one Daughter of the American Revolution called “about the most important document in U.S. history.”

Numerous pictures, informational pamphlets and antiques are available to view at the Kingman branch of the Mohave County Library which has worked with DAR in setting up the display. One such piece tells the history of Constitution Week, which came to fruition thanks to the Daughters of the American Revolution.

“This celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution,” it reads. “In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17 – 23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on August 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.”

Kathryn Andrews has been a member of the Lewis Kingman Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution since 2002. Jamie Mickalowski is fairly new to the nonprofit organization, having just joined last year.

Andrews described DAR as a “patriotic organization, non-political, non-religious, and we support historic preservation, education, patriotism.” Daughters of the American Revolution are able to trace their lineages back to ancestors who served in the American Revolution. The first ancestor Andrews traced back to American Revolution service was Joseph Patton, whom she said ran a militia line in Pennsylvania. Mickalowski traced her lineage back to William Anson Halbert, a lieutenant in the Virginia militia, whose wife and father-in-law are also on the patriot list.

“It is a reminder of how our country started and what the founding was based upon,” Andrews said of observing Constitution Week. Mickalowski added, “It’s about the most important document in U.S. history.”

So why is it important to set aside a week to celebrate the Sept. 17, 1787 signing of the Constitution, a more-than-200-year-old document?

For Mickalowski, the week is a reminder of the sacrifices made by ancestors who served in the American Revolution in some capacity. Andrews noted that understanding and celebrating the Constitution, ratified June 21, 1788, is important because “All of our laws are based upon, in essence, the Constitution.”

“Just remember, the Constitution is what started ‘We the People,’ she said. “Because it’s a document of the people, by the people, for the people.”

Her reference was to the Preamble to the Constitution, which reads: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the Unites States of America.”

Women interested in joining the Daughters of the American Revolution can go to https://www.dar.org/ and begin the process that requires proving patriotic ancestry. Men wishing to trace their lineage can look into joining the National Society Sons of the American Revolution, https://www.sar.org/.