Letter | Thank You To the City

I first came to Kingman in 1994 and was impressed with nice tennis courts at Centennial Park. Recently I visited the courts after several years. It was a pleasant surprise to see the courts resurfaced, well maintained, and better than ever.

With little research I found out that resurfacing was a joint project between the City of Kingman, Department of Parks and Recreation, and Kingman Tennis Club.

Thanks to Mike Meersman, Director of Department of Parks and Recreation and Brooke Fix, President of Kingman Tennis Club, tennis continues to thrive in Kingman.

Vinod Kumar Singh