Licenses and Permits | Sept. 17, 2018

The City of Kingman issued the following building permits for the week ending Sept. 13:

Truelove Plumbing: 3401 E. Andy Devine, Ave., annual maintenance: zero dollars.

Olds Trails Mobile Home: 3600 Sunshine Drive, Kingman; demolition; zero dollars.

Dwight Ramirez: 3949 Eagle Rock Road, Kingman; residential; $25.

Billy Wyatt: 3574 E. Hualapai Mountain Road, Kingman; residential; $25.

Rodney Lawson: 2310 Omaha Drive, Kingman; attached garage; $437.

Mohave Shadez: 3458 N. Apache St., Kingman; awnings; $110.

Mohave Shadez: 2686 S. Triangle St., Kingman; awnings; $147.

Angle Homes: 2130 Cherokee Circle, Kingman; new SFR; $4,881.

Angle Homes: 4089 Ranchita Court, Kingman; new SFR; $4,392.

Angle Homes: 2125 Cherokee Circle, Kingman; new SFR; $5,260.

Forty Four Construction: 2333 Ginger St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,884.

R Group Enterprises: 3803 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $5,171.

R Group Enterprises: 3799 Katie Lane Loop, Kingman; new SFR; $4,903.

Big Red Construction: 2032 Pasadena Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $4,176.

Big Red Construction: 3564 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,176.

Angle Homes: 3366 Sonora Desert St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,392.

Fripps Mohave Construction: 4216 Flat Ridge Ave., Kingman; new SFR; $5,584.

Angle Homes: 3365 Sonora Desert St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,169.

Big Red Construction: 3570 N. Adams St., Kingman; new SFR; $4,280.

Advantage Pool: 2414 Seminole Way, Kingman; pool; $530.

Kari Wheeler: 1980 Darren Drive, Kingman; remodel; $38.

Signs Plus: 3041 E. Andy Devine Ave., Kingman; addition; zero dollars.

Mohave County building permits and City of Kingman business licenses were not available when the Daily Miner went to press.