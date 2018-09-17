Mohave 911 | Sept. 17, 2018

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office and Kingman Police Department reported the following arrests for the week of Sept. 14:

Retail theft

Edward Lyle Johanknecht Jr., 45 of Needles, was arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies Saturday following a report of theft from a business in the 5200 block of Highway 95.

Deputies responded to a vacant lot at the intersection of Poplar Drive and Highway 95, where the reporting party told law enforcement that a male subject had removed a go-cart from a business without paying. The reporting party also told deputies he had seen the go-cart for sale and believed it to be the same one that was taken.

Deputies then watched video surveillance showing the subject, later identified as Johanknecht, removing two large cardboard boxes in which was the disassembled go-cart. The video then showed one of the boxes being loaded into the back of a truck after being moved to the parking lot. Johanknecht then left the property.

According to law enforcement, Johanknecht admitted to stealing the go-cart and said he intended to sell it. He was arrested for organized retail theft, a felony, and booked into Mohave County jail.

Burglary

David A. Crawford, 48, and 47-year-old Paula Christine Gonzalez, both of Kingman, were arrested by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday after law enforcement arrived on scene and reportedly found a male subject utilizing a crowbar in an attempt to open the trunk of a vehicle.

Deputies responded to a reporting party who advised that her neighbors had called and said a red vehicle was on the property, and that items were being removed from the residence by two subjects.



Upon arriving at the location, law enforcement saw a male subject, later identified as Crawford, using a crowbar in an attempt to open the trunk of a vehicle on the property. A female subject was seen exiting the residence and told deputies they were the former tenants of the residence and were trying to get their belongings.

The home owner told deputies the two subjects moved out in May and did not have permission to be there. Items removed from the residence belonged to the homeowner, according to MCSO. Crawford and Gonzalez were arrested for burglary 2nd degree, a felony, and booked into Mohave County jail.

Aggravated assault, arson

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Heather Marie Amundson, 38 of Golden Valley after responding to a residence in the 6000 block of Vaquero Dr. on Tuesday in reference to arson.

At approximately 7:45 p.m., deputies arrived and made contact with the victim who claimed he and Amundson had been fighting, when he left to “cool off.” A short time later, he observed large flames coming over the RV that they resided in and he yelled to a neighbor for help.

The victim stated while he was running to the property, he observed Amundson had been located at a truck stop off I-40.

Upon deputy’s arrival, Amundson was gone and the victim advised that he got out of his car to attempt to speak to Amundson, when she began yelling for him to move his truck.

While walking back to the truck, Amundson put her vehicle in reverse and allegedly attempted to strike the victim with her car but the victim was able to move away.

Later deputies received a call from the victim stating that Amundson was at the residence. Deputies arrived on scene and entered the residence giving verbal commands for Amundson to show deputies her hands.

Amundson was observed hiding under a bed and continuously refused verbal orders. Deputies then attempted to pull Amundson out from under the bed to which she allegedly resisted and began kicking deputies.



Amundson was tased and removed from under the bed but continued to resist deputy’s commands, and began reaching for her waistband. Deputies tased Amundson again and were able to place her into custody.

Heather Marie Amundson was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, arson of a structure, resisting arrest, all felonies. She was also charged with criminal damage and disorderly conduct, both misdemeanors.

She was booked into Mohave County Jail on the above charges.

Warrant arrest

Anthony Scott Axton, 32, of Kingman was arrested on warrants for a string of armed robbery charges over the last few years, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.

Axton was allegedly involved in an officer-involved shooting on July 1 at a business in the 3600 block of Andy Devine Avenue.

Police were responding to an armed robbery in progress at the business, when the suspect opened fire on the arriving officers striking both police cars.

Both officers returned fire, and one of the suspects, who was wearing body armor, received a gunshot wound to the face and was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The subject was identified as Axton, who was later taken to Las Vegas for treatment of the gunshot wound.

He remained in custody of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department until he was recently released from the hospital and transferred to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, locked up in Mohave County Jail.

Axton is facing attempt to commit first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, three counts kidnapping, three counts aggravated robbery, three counts armed robbery, four counts of misconduct involving body armor, two counts of theft, burglary charges and criminal damage, all felonies.

More charges related to the other criminal events will be forthcoming as the investigation continues, Sheriff’s spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said.