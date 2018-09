Mohave County Most Wanted | Sept. 17, 2018

As of Thursday, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

Erik Jacob Clement

DOB: 12/28/1980 White Male 5-11 165 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Brown

Offense: Drug paraphernalia possession/use methamphetamine, Class 6 Felony

Warrants: 09/05/2018

Ernest Lamont Edwards

DOB: 05/16/1995 Black Male 5-11 160 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Shoplifting, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrants: 08/24/2018

Clinton Wayne Kilpatrick

DOB: 03/18/1974 White Male 6-0 234 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Gray

Offense: Forgery, Class 4 Felony; aggravated assault – victim < 15, Class 4 Felony

Warrants: 08/20/2018

Rosemary Ann Martinez

DOB: 07/31/1972 White Female 4-11 120 pounds

Eyes: Brown Hair: Black

Offense: Criminal trespassing 1st degree, Class 6 Undesignated; drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Felony

Warrant: 08/24/2018

Jennifer Marie Pace

DOB: 02/02/1980 White Female 5-09 150 pounds

Eyes: Hazel Hair: Brown

Offense: Criminal trespassing 1st degree, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrants: 09/11/2018

The following individual has been apprehended:

Keith Austin Hanaoka

Offense: Drug paraphernalia violation, Class 6 Undesignated

Warrants: 08/21/2018 Capture: 09/12/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department