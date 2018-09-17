New tech aids Predator revamp

Sci-fi fans and “The Predator” aficionados, the special effects are monumental and the creatures are imposing. A solid plot and increased focus on the Predator will gather cheers and applause. However, the film’s attention to mental and emotional conditions is hokey, disingenuous and exploitative.

An opening sequence worthy of a “Star Wars” or “Star Trek” debut introduces viewers to an immense Predator ship and a plot that is thick with several moving parts. Captain Quinn McKenna – an Army ranger sniper – is on a secret-ops mission in some remote jungle. He finds the Predator’s crashed ship and does what any soldier would do: He steals the helmet and weapons gauntlet and mails them home where his young son, Rory – who is impacted by Asperger Syndrome – lives with Quinn’s estranged wife. He also swallows a small, metallic alien-tech sphere like a drug mule. Clearly, he’s done this before. Back in civilization, a special corporation tasked with keeping tabs on alien invasions captures a Predator and tosses him in a lab where Dr. Casey Bracket is invited to prod and poke the creature. Meanwhile, Quinn is “evaluated” regarding his encounter with the creature and relegated to a transport bus of military veterans who are suffering from various forms of emotional traumas and post-traumatic stress. They share a comical ice-breaker to introduce themselves to Quinn and dub themselves, the Loonies. Naturally, this rag-tag crew of gentlemen and a lady are Earth’s only hope.

The film begs us to ignore the superior lack of judgement in mailing alien tech home to your civilian family. Young Rory (Jacob Tremblay)--who is gifted but socially challenged--decides to wear the Predator tech as a costume for Halloween. He inadvertently activates alien GPS and attracts the Predator’s attention. Along with young Tremblay (who received critical acclaim for his role as Jack in “Room”), the cast is ripe with diversity and acting dexterity, which go painfully untapped in this film.

The Loonies are an exceptional ensemble that – while amusing – are ultimately insubstantial in a film that imagined it was drawing some intelligent parallels between distressing mental/emotional conditions and alien hunting skills. Hailing back to the 80s, when emotionally-impaired veterans were iconic legends, the Loonies are reminiscent of the A-team with their quirks and quips. Trevante Rhodes leads the team, fresh from his critically-acclaimed role as Black in the Best Motion Picture of the Year, “Moonlight”. Keegan-Michael Key and “The Punisher”, Thomas Jane, share one of the best moments in the film as Marines who give a knowing nod to their demise. Alfie “Theon Greyjoy” Allen and Augusto Aguilera aren’t given much time to shine or show their imposing acting chops. Brian A. Prince joins the ranks as the Predator and Boyd Holbrook rounds out the cast as Quinn, a supposedly capable though less charismatic and less convincing leader than Rhodes, Schwarzenegger or Glover. We are told Quinn is a military bad-ass but we never see it on-screen.

Olivia Munn (“X-Men: Apocalypse”), however, has proven her bad-ass physicality and intelligence as a woman who can hold her own in a film. Well, sort of. Her character shoots herself in the foot with a tranquilizer dart and wakes up to an altar of tea, candy and a hand-crafted aluminum foil unicorn as the Loonies stare in anticipation. #Creepy.



Sci-fi fans, who have closely followed the in-house dramas, re-filmings, re-edits and character eliminations on the set of “The Predator,” will be sensitive to the inconsistencies in the plot, ambivalent back stories and sequel-killing progressions. Shane Black, who played Hawkins in the 1987 film, returns at the helm as director and writer but Black adds in a new dimension that the Predators are juicing up on intergalactic DNA to enhance their hunting prowess. As Predators are superior to Earthlings, one must assume that they are targeting earth for some special clearance-sale DNA.

Action fans, while Black has written solid and memorable screenplays such as “Iron Man 3” and “Lethal Weapon,” “The Predator” offers a famine of complexity, emotional charge or memorable wit. However, the action is blood-thirsty and highly-focused, which is a saving grace. “The Predator” is a viable addition to a franchise that has a languid cult following though it’s awkward positioning within the franchise is ill-devised.

Predator Enthusiasts: 4 out of 5 Predators

Action Fans: 3 out of 5 Yautjas

Family Audiences: 2 out of 5 Aliens