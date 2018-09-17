Things to know for Council’s meeting Tuesday

KINGMAN – Council will discuss the I-11 East Kingman Connection Project, Municipal Court security, and multiple pavement and sidewalk projects at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mohave County Administration building, 700 W. Beale St.

In work session, Council will hear reports on the security at Kingman Municipal Court. The matter will be discussed again during consideration of the consent agenda, as the court is seeking authorization to fund additional courthouse security improvements. Those include purchases of an x-ray machine ($17,400), magnetometer (about $4,000), and funding for eight additional hours per week so two guards can be at the courthouse every day ($5,000). Staff is recommending approval.

Councilmembers will also be updated on what it means to have opportunity zones in Kingman. According to a City of Kingman press release, the zones work to stimulate long-term investments in communities like Kingman by providing tax incentives for investors.

Areas to the south and east of Kingman have been designated opportunity zones. Perhaps most important, however, is the opportunity zone designation for the tract containing the Kingman Airport and Industrial Park, and the proposed Kingman Crossing interchange.

Matrix Design Group has completed the construction delivery method analysis for the I-11 East Kingman Connection project. Staff recommends moving forward with design-bid-build as the chosen procurement method.

Council approved a construction contract with Haydon Building Corporation for the Stockton Hill Road Waterline Replacement project in June. An amendment that will be considered by Council Tuesday addresses work needed to complete the project and work to construct the Main Tanks Transmission Main crossing at Stockton Hill Road. Staff recommends Council approve the contract that would authorize the use of up to $300,000 of capital renewal fund contingency for the work. Council originally allocated $500,000 to cover cost variances between the original budgeted amount of $2.5 million.



In other business, staff recommends Council approve a grant of utility easement to allow for replacement of failing and outdated infrastructure at the airport, in addition to expansion of the electrical distribution system.

Councilmembers will hear staff reports on the Andy Devine Avenue sidewalk project and the construction status of Fire Station 2. Council could also permit the spending of up to $104,500 in the condemnation acquisition for property at 3345 N. Central Street for the Eastern Street project.

