Oleta Fowler and Dennis Goff of Kingman, Arizona would like to announce the marriage to their son Justin Groff to Brandy Watercott of Becker, Minnesota, daughter of Doug and Christina Watercott. The ceremony took place in Big Lake, Minnesota alongside the maid of honor, Bailey Carruth, best man Logan Menk, and friends and family. Their honeymoon destination will include the white sandy beaches of Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico.