10 Things to Know for Today | September 18, 2018

1 - SHOWDOWN BETWEEN KAVANAUGH, ACCUSER SET

Their sworn testimony next week will offer a campaign-season test of the political potency of a #MeToo movement.

2 - WHAT KIM SAYS ABOUT TRUMP

The North Korean leader reportedly tells the visiting South Korean president that June's summit with the U.S. president stabilized the regional political situation.

3 - FLORENCE TURNS WILMINGTON INTO A VIRTUAL ISLAND

Mostly cut off by floodwaters from the Category 1 hurricane, officials prepare to begin distributing food, water and tarps to the coastal North Carolina city's residents.

4 - ISRAEL BLAMED FOR DOWNING OF RUSSIAN PLANE

A reconnaissance aircraft brought down by a Syrian missile over the Mediterranean killing 15 was caught in the crossfire with Israeli fighter jets, Russian officials say.

5 - MEXICO CITY REELING A YEAR AFTER DEADLY QUAKE

Of about 411 buildings marked for demolition, only 62 have been taken down, and almost 1,000 more that were seriously damaged have yet to be reinforced.

6 - 'TO INSPIRE THE DREAMER IN ALL OF US'

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa plans to blast off on the first-ever private commercial trip around the moon on a SpaceX rocket in 2023.

7 - CHINA VOWS TO RETALIATE IN ESCALATING TRADE WAR

Beijing says it will take "counter-measures" to Trump's decision to raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese imports.

8 - NEW ERA IN VR PROVING THERAPEUTIC

Virtual reality therapy can help people with phobias like fears of flying, heights, spiders or dogs by exposing them gradually to their greatest terrors.

9 - WHO WON BIG AT EMMYS

Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" becomes the first streaming series to win top Emmy comedy honors and HBO's "Game of Thrones" recaptures the best drama series award.

10 - BEARS 'D' GIVES COACH FIRST WIN

Khalil Mack had one of six sacks against Russell Wilson and Chicago beat Seattle 24-17 to give Matt Nagy his first career victory.