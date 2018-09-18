3 Dead in Lake Havasu City murder-suicide

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Three people are dead after a shooting in the 600 block of Beachcomber Boulevard Monday afternoon.

Police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 3:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a woman and a girl lying dead in front of a house.

Lt. Shane Sloma told the News-Herald that officers then found a man dead in a truck parked in a carport of the house.

Multiple people told the News-Herald the victims were Jamie Reese Gottier, and her daughter, Hannah Gottier, a freshman at Lake Havasu High School. Police have not confirmed their identities.

“Right now what we are dealing with is we have two deceased females by gunshot wound that appear to be homicide related, and then one gunshot wound to the male which appears to be suicide,” Sloma said.

Police have not identified the man.

A security guard posted at the gate of Beachcomber Estates refused access to the home, saying only residents and police officers were being allowed in. Hannah Gottier was a student at Lake Havasu High School.

School administrators sent a text out to high school students and their families alerting them of her death, but the message didn’t identify her.

“It is with a heavy heart I must share with you that we have lost one of our LHHS students tonight,” the message said, adding that grief counselors would be made available for all students this week. School officials reached late Monday night refused to provide any additional comment.

Christina Musselman said she knew Hannah through Girl Scouts and cheerleading programs. “She was such a bright spirit,” Musselman told the News-Herald. “She loved the arts and was very intelligent. She was the world to her parents. Everything they did was centered around her interests.

Musselman said she just saw Hannah and Jamie Saturday night near the London Bridge.

“Hannah looked beautiful in her dress for homecoming. I made a comment about her walking carefully in her heels. We all laughed ... her mom and I just shared how we couldn’t believe how grown up the girls were from the young 7-8-year-olds we first knew in Girl Scouts.”

Sloma said the case remains under investigation.

Musselman said a candlelight vigil is being organized on Wednesday at 7 p.m.