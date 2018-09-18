Dollar General robbery, burglary suspects in court Monday

KINGMAN – Francis William Allison and Preston Earl Milks, two of the three suspects charged in a series of burglaries and robberies in Kingman, appeared before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Billy Sipe on Monday.

Allison was in court for three cases, the first of which pertains to the armed robbery of Dollar General at 4405 Stockton Hill Road on April 12. Allison, along with Milks and another suspect, Anthony Scott Axton are all facing nine felony counts, including two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of kidnapping and one count of theft.

The state also alleges that Allison and Axton were involved in the July 1 armed robbery of Dollar General at 3665 Andy Devine Ave. Both are facing felony counts of armed robbery, aggravated robbery, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of kidnapping and misconduct involving body armor.

The July incident led to a shootout with Kingman Police Department officers, in which KPD reported that Axton was shot in the face. Upon responding to an armed robbery in progress and arriving on scene, one of the suspects opened fire on arriving officers. Neither officer was injured.

All three men are also being charged with burglary in the first degree and misconduct involving body armor, both felonies, in the alleged Dec. 24, 2017 burglary of Dollar General at 4405 N. Stockton Hill Road.

Milks also appeared before the judge Monday in relation to charges he faces for the April 12 and Dec. 24, 2017 incidents. The state is also alleging Milks committed armed robbery Jan. 1. in the 100 block of East Tusayan Drive in Meadview. He has been charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated robbery, both felonies.

More charges could be leveled against Milks, and his next court appearance is set for a pretrial conference at 10 a.m. Oct. 9. Allison had his pretrial conference continued to 10 a.m. Nov. 5.