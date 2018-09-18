Letter | Ballot harvesting would lead to voter fraud

Really, we have a progressive activist Democrat that does not wish to do things legally when it comes to “delivering ballots” from voters, and who is trying to make it a right, making it easier to commit voter fraud.

When it comes to elections, people at the polling places deliver ballots to the elections director at the end of voting, and that is legal as these people are legal representatives of the election authorities.

However, Rivko Knox so far is not registering as a recognized elections employee or volunteer. That is basically what she has had to do, but she may not be able to legally pass a background check, though all she needs to be is a non-felon.

It is not a right she seeks, it is a backdoor around election laws that are there to reduce voter fraud. She is trying to use the federal courts to bypass federal and state election laws by claiming something that is not there. She wants to open the door for voting fraud to increase.

Robert Palmer

Kingman resident