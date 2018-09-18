Prep Cross Country: Lady Vols take second, Vols finish seventh at Four Corners Invite

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams and Kingman high school cross country teams traveled to Flagstaff Saturday for the Four Corners Invitational, and the Lady Vols placed second in the 3-mile seeded varsity race.

“The girls are really coming together and improving times each meet,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham.

The Vols, meanwhile, were seventh. The Lady Bulldogs were 12th and Bulldogs placed 18th.

Alexis Hecker led the Lady Vols with a 21:50 for sixth, followed by Darleen Bland in seventh (21:53.4) and Alize Hecker in 21st. Kingman’s Anastasia Tanner placed 27th, while Lee Williams’ Hallie Powell was 28th.

Cayden Robles was the top finisher for the Vols with an 18.18 for 13th, followed by Zack Tempert in 18th (18:32.3).

“Cayden Robles is looking good this season earlier than he has in the past,” Abraham said. “This is a really good thing for the team. Zack Tempert is also improving each time with his sights set on being the number one runner on the team. It will be a fun battle to watch unfold.”

Cade Cantrell, meanwhile, was 44th at 19:24.7.

“Cade’s summer running is paying off and he is determined to get faster and catch those teammates ahead of him,” Abraham said.

Christian Yazzie led the Bulldogs with a 20:08.0 for 70th, while Christian Cleaver was 86th.

Lee Williams and Kingman also ran at the Parker Multi last week, with Alexis Hecker running a 22.50 for first place, followed by Alize Hecker in fourth (24:04), Powell in fifth (24.41), Kylie Cantrell in seventh and Elizabeth Strong in eighth.

Kingman’s Julia Ostberg ran a 27:47 for 10th, followed by teammates Tatum Rader in 13th and Jimena Lopez in 14th.

Robles nearly notched a first-place finish for the Vols, but finished with an 18:48 for second – just behind Lake Havasu’s Joshua Hansen at 18:14.

Tempert was third (19:07), while Cantrell took fourth (19:57) and Kingman Academy’s Elijah Davis was fifth at 20:04. Yazzie led the Bulldogs with a 21:09 for 12th.

Lee Williams, Kingman and Kingman Academy are back in action at 4 p.m. Wednesday for the KHS Invite.