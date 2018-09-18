Saying goodbye to a good friend, neighbor and community leader

Good friends are few and far between. When we lose one, it is hard to take.

In this case, the community didn’t lose a great man with him passing, but we lost him due to the sorrow of the passing and the memories of this man’s wife.

Jim and Marty Jett moved to Kingman from Michigan in 1998. They both retired from General Motors. Jett was active in the conservation movement there with his involvement in the Michigan United Conservation Club (MUCC), where he served as the statewide vice president of that organization.

After moving to Kingman, Jett immediately became active in the conservation movement in our county and state.

And that was where I met him and Marty.

I was active in the Mohave Sportsman Club, and Jett became a fixture in the club’s leadership. He served in the MSC almost 20 years in a number of capacities.

Jett served as director at-large, vice president, president, and in the end of his career, as the government liaison.

Jett was also one of the MSC members who were part of “Operation Dove Watch,” where Jett and others, like fellow member Rad Green, would go out on the opening weekend of the dove hunt, pass out water, brochures and garbage bags while encouraging hunters to pick up their trash.

Jett also attended a number of ranch cleanups that MSC sponsored.

Jett’s name became well known in the state’s conservation community, and on two occasions he applied for the Arizona Game and Fish Commission. Unfortunately, there are a lot of politics that plays into an appointment, and while he wasn’t chosen, I assure you he would have made a good one with his background and commitment to conservation.

Other activities that Jett became immersed in included serving on the Mohave County Public Lands Committee. I was the chairman of the Wilderness, Wildlife and Endangered Species subcommittee, and Jett was my vice-chair. Together we worked on a number of projects that were of importance to not only the county, but to sportsmen as well.

As if that wasn’t enough, Jett also served on the Heritage Committee, and then he became one of the instructors for the Arizona Game and Fish Department’s Hunter Education program. For years Jett taught youth and adults alike from the area on how to be safe, responsible and lawful sportsmen and women. He also served on a statewide shooting committee.

In 1995, Jett became an NRA certified firearms instructor and held the position of chief range safety officer.

He worked in several local gun shops, where his always smiling face was seen by customers of Roger King’s Accurate Arms and Ammo for about five years. Then Jett went to work for Bank Street Guns, a position he held for seven years.

Jett liked to hunt with friends. Here is a story from years ago when he and Roger King were on a HAM (Handgun-Archery-Muzzleloader) javelina hunt in Unit 18B east of Wikieup.

King and Jett came to our camp and complained they hadn’t seen any javelina in the areas that they had been hunting. I told them where to go on Goodwin Mesa and away they went.

About an hour later they were back at my camp, and Jett proudly showed me a large adult sow that he had taken with his Thompson Center Contender pistol.

“There were two of them right where you said they’d be,” Jett said. Truth be known, I’d seen javelina in that area a number of times but didn’t know if they would be there at that particular time. Sometimes you just get lucky.

Then tragedy struck. His beloved Marty contracted cancer. She fought a valiant battle with the disease, but Jett lost her. They had been married 48 years.

It was as expected, a devastating development for a man who was such a good friend to so many in the community.

His immense sorrow and sadness became obvious to those who were close to him.

The pain of being in a home that he and Marty shared for so many years became overwhelming and too much to bear.

Jett and his brother, who is the chief of police in Alpena, Michigan went on a trip up north to see if they could find a place where Jett could move.

They found some places and Jett decided to move back to Michigan.

He bought a home on 3.62 acres of land on the Thunder Bay River that has deer, bear and even an occasional elk on it.

Before he left, there was some good news for Jett. He had been teaching a class called “Refusing to be a Victim,” and one of his attendees was a lady who had recently lost her husband. Her name is Debi Roberts.

Jett and Debi became good friends, and in the end she was a huge help to him, both emotionally and as a friend who helped him on his weekly yard sales and packed up his belongings for the move back to Michigan. She will be sorely missed by Jett.

Jett assured me he is going to miss all his friends in Kingman.

“I’ll miss all the wonderful friends and groups that I have been part of here,” said Jett, as tears welled up in his eyes.

Jett also spoke fondly about friends he had made not only in Kingman, but throughout the county and all over Arizona. And friends of Jett were sad to see him leave.

Mohave County Attorney Matt Smith and his wife were one of Jett’s neighbors. Matt came over while I was talking to Jett.

“Jim and Marty were good neighbors,” Smith said. “We are going to miss him.”

Gary Martin said Jett was his best friend.

“Jim was a true friend. Caring, and loyal, he was the best!”

Rad Green lived down the street from Jett, and he commented on what a good friend he was.

“Kingman was lucky to have a conservationist like him, and he was liked by many people. He was a good neighbor.”

My personal comment on Jett is that he was an awesome friend, good neighbor, and a community leader.

I’m sure I speak for the rest of the community when I say, “Thanks for your service and friendship.”

We’ll sure miss his smile and hugs, and, of course, his never ending yard sales.