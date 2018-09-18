Scroggins father-son team takes top honors at KBC tournament on Lake Mead

It was hot as six teams of anglers from Kingman Bass Club took to the water on Lake Mead to test their skills on the largemouth and smallmouth bass that call this huge Colorado River impoundment home.

The anglers fished out of Temple Bar, and the daytime temperature registered 109 degrees.

That’s great swimming weather, but tough when you’re trying to catch bass.

Despite these difficult circumstances, most of the teams brought in the five-fish limit of bass.

The father-and-son team of Ray and Donnie Scroggins took first place. They caught the heaviest bass brought in during the one-day tournament. The hefty largemouth weighed 5.68 pounds and anchored their limit that weighed 9.65 pounds. Their limit included two largemouth and three smallmouth bass.

Donnie Scroggins said he caught the big fish on his second cast of the day using a crawdad jig in about 2 feet of water.

Scroggins said smaller fish seemed to be feeding on top, while the larger fish were feeding on the bottom. Scroggins said most of the fish were up near the grass that was growing in the backs of the coves and the bottom needed to have some good size boulders.

“There were a lot of shad in and around the grass,” Donnie said. “I think that’s why the bass were there.”

Scroggins said his team caught at least 30 fish during the tournament.

Donnie noted that on Saturday, the day before the tournament, the fishing had been great. “It was cooler, and we caught a lot better fish Saturday,” he said. “I bet we had 17 pounds.”

Dave Hilton and Dave Hilton II, another father-son team, finished in second place. Using mostly spinnerbaits, they brought in five fish that weighed 9.02 pounds.

Greg Parker and Brian Ravelo came in third place with 8.65 pounds. Scroggins said Parker/Ravelo started off using frog-imitation lures, but switched to jigs as the day warmed up.

The club’s final regular tournament will be held Oct. 7 on Lake Havasu.

A fish-off to determine the top 2018 tournament trail winners will be on Alamo Lake in November.