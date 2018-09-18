Wife on the verge of divorce calls for a one-year reprieve

Dear Abby: My husband has less and less interest in me. It started with the last presidential election. Since then, I have cut way back on politics because he doesn’t want to hear any of it. Being an activist on several fronts, including politics and other areas, this is a big, emotional part of who I am. I get so upset by his silences that I stop talking to him completely.

I’m spent from feeling so lonely, so unworthy of love, helpless, hopeless and powerless. I can’t take this much longer. He says he wants to be with me, and he has just started private therapy. I, too, am in therapy.

I was ready to draw up divorce papers when I suddenly changed my mind. I told him I’d wait a year for him to have his therapy, and then we’d review everything we had learned and proceed from there.

Have I made a mistake? Right now, I can’t stand to be around him. He can be the world’s greatest giver, but other times he’s a selfish, insensitive, arrogant know-it-all. I don’t know if I’m still in love with him. Does this proposed one-year respite have any chance of working? – Sad Wife in Buffalo

Dear Wife: Yes, it does. It appears that in the midst of your pain and turmoil you experienced a brief moment of clarity. Your decision to give your husband – and yourself – a year of therapy and then revisit the issue of divorce was both wise and brilliant.



Dear Abby: We used to display a wide variety of family pictures on our living room walls. Before repainting, we took them down. Because some of them include our children’s former and current relationships, we can’t decide which ones we can comfortably “redisplay” without offending anybody.

We have remained on good terms with former in-laws and the children from prior relationships, but the “new” and the “old” never speak of each other, much less enjoy seeing pictorial reminders hanging in our home. Some of our grandchildren are blood relatives; others are not. Our children have moved on to other relationships. This is OUR home, but we don’t want to offend any of the people we welcome into it. Any advice? – Picturing It in Arizona

Dear Picturing It: You are a sweet and sensitive person. Talk to your children. Ask how they and their children would feel if you “edit” the collection, and which ones they would prefer you retire. And offer the outtakes to them.