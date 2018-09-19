17 Dogs taken from residence, taken to WAHS

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control officers received a phone call from a concerned citizen Monday about an animal problem. The reporting party advised that a house near her child’s bus stop had a number of dogs that were getting out and expressed concern for other children in the neighborhood.

Animal control responded to a house on the 3900 block of Hearne Avenue and made contact with the homeowner, who advised his wife was living at the property while he stayed at another residence.

He told authorities his wife was ill and wasn’t aware of how many dogs were on the property. He requested the assistance of animal control officers to trap the dogs so they could be taken to a shelter.

A total of 17 dogs of various breeds and ages were successfully and safely removed from the property and transported to Western Animal Humane Society.

Lisa Snyder, manager at WAHS said the dogs are good health wise but don’t have social skills.

“They are not socialized and feral,” Snyder said.

Right now WAHS doesn’t know what they are going to do with the dogs yet as far as putting them for adoption. Right now, the dogs are being evaluated.