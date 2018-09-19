Diet Center’s Behavior Tip of The Week – Easy ways to help yourself with weight loss!

Why is losing weight so difficult?

Hi, this is Eunice from Diet Center.

Here are six simple things that can help with weight loss.

1. Sunlight

Morning sunlight is filled with blue light, which is best for helping to set circadian rhythms. These internal timing devices need to be in sync because they control hunger-stimulating and satiety hormones as well as metabolism. Out-of-sync body clocks are thought to be why shift workers and night owls are more likely to be overweight or obese. Try spending at least 20 minutes outside first thing in the morning. The morning sunlight will help shift your hormones to turn up fat burning and turn down hormones that stimulate hunger and appetite.

2. Get Active

A study published in Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise found that a 45-minute brisk walk in the morning was related to an increase in physical activity later in the day and a decreased desire for food. The biggest plus: Morning workouts are one of the best ways to improve your mood.

3. Eat Protein

A breakfast with protein can help turn up satiety and tamp down hunger hormones, keeping you satisfied longer. In addition, protein helps increase metabolism more than carbohydrates or fat does. For optimal fullness and muscle-building benefits, strive to get 25 to 30 grams of protein at breakfast. Excellent protein choices for breakfast include eggs, plain Greek yogurt, and chicken or turkey sausage.

4. Weigh In

A study published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics reports that dieters who weighed themselves daily lost about three times as much weight and body fat compared to participants who weighed themselves less frequently. The best time to weigh yourself is immediately after getting up and going to the bathroom. Weigh yourself either undressed or in the same amount of clothing each morning.

5. Sleep

In a study on appetite, researchers increased sleep-deprived participants’ sleep time by about 90 minutes per night. Those participants’ appetite declined by 14 percent and cravings for junk food declined by 62 percent. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that when subjects were made to cut back on sleep from their normal seven to nine hours a night to four hours, they ate, on average, 300 more calories the next day. How much should you sleep? Experts recommend at least seven hours of sleep every night.

6. Bottoms Up

A study published in the journal Obesity found that overweight individuals lost 44 percent more weight by drinking two glasses of water about 30 minutes before their three main meals. Despite being calorie-free, water helps enhance satiety.

Several studies indicate that those who drink the most water have lower BMIs and gain less weight over time.

