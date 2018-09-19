Kingman Photo | Kyla Cox Graduates from Navy Boot Camp

Kyla Cox graduated from Navy Boot Camp at Greet Lakes, Illinois on July 20. She is presently in Pensacola, Florida for “A School.” She will then be assigned to an aircraft carrier where her title will be Aviation Boatswain’s Mate Equipment. Aviation Boatswain’s Mates help launch and recover the Navy’s aircraft, which includes preparing and fueling planes for take-off and landing. They also conduct organizational maintenance on hydraulic and steam catapults, barricades, arresting gear and arresting gear engines. They operate equipment such as catapult launch and arresting consoles, firing panels, water brakes, blast deflectors and cooling panels. Aviation Boatswain’s Mate is one of the oldest of all the Navy’s ratings (jobs), having been part of this branch of the U.S. military since its inception in 1775.

Kyla graduated from Kingman High School in 2013 and went to Texas to study for her National Registered Certified Medical Assistant certificate, which she completed in October of 2016. She returned to Kingman and was employed at North Country Medical Center for about one year before enlisting in the Navy. Kyla is a native of Kingman and the daughter of Marc Cox of Kingman and Mandy Huffman of Texas, and the granddaughter of Jan and Dave Cox of Kingman. Please join us in wishing Kyla a safe and successful career.