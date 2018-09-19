Mesa man killed on I-40 near Beale Street early Wednesday morning

KINGMAN – A 32-year-old Mesa man was killed along eastbound Interstate 40 near the Beale Street entrance by a hit-and-run driver, according to Arizona Department of Safety Public Information Officer Quentin Mehr.

Thomas Waite was working on his trailer lights at milepost 49.6 at about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle passing by. This vehicle left the scene of the accident.

Mehr wrote the Daily Miner in an email that Waite was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

This is a continuing investigation.

- Information provided by DPS