Obituary | Jimmie L. Butler

Jimmie L. Butler, age 65, passed away August 12, 2018 in Cedar City, Utah. Jimmie was born October 7, 1952 in Henderson, Nevada to Elmer L. Butler and Edna Mae Butler.



Jimmie moved to Kingman, Arizona at the age of 6 with his family, where he attended local schools and was a 4-H member and enjoyed the sport of rodeo, during high school Jimmie excelled in basketball and went on to graduate from Arizona State University in 1975.

After graduation he made his home in Kingman, subdividing properties with his parents and going on to building and owning several commercial investment and rental properties. During this time he was active with Planning and Zoning and other various commissions. Jimmie met Anita Becker in 1977 and married in 1981. He was a Model A collector and enthusiast, buying and restoring 100’s over the years and enjoyed every minute of it. He and several Kingman friends participated in the Great American Car Race in 1986. With the support of many local businesses and private individuals, the team raced from Downtown Disneyland to The Statue of Liberty. The team completed the race and was welcomed in Kingman in a parade by family, friends and many supporters. Jimmie is the founder and designer of Butler Bags Sleeping Bags. He, Anita and their children owned and operated the business for many years while donating Butler bags to many local and world-wide foundations and causes. Jimmie was an avid hunter and outdoorsman; he enjoyed horseback riding and packing.

Jimmie is survived by his five children, Hollie M. Butler, Jimmie L. Butler II, Heather M. Butler, Marilyn M. Butler, and Hilton C. Butler and the mother of their children, Anita Butler. Jimmie is also survived by one grandson, Asher Hughes; sister, Marilyn Goldberg; nephews, LeRoy Butler, Scotty Dunton, Shane Dunton Coston and Shauna Dunton Campbell and 9 great nieces and nephews.

Jimmie was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Edna Butler and his brother LeRoy Butler. No funeral services will be held for Jimmie. His immediate family held a private service in southern Utah where his ashes were laid to rest with his mother.