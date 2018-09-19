Prep Roundup: Lady Vols cruise to win at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course

KINGMAN – Paige Lucero led the Lee Williams High School girls golf team Tuesday with a 1-over par 37 as the Lady Vols finished with a 39-over 183 to outduel Prescott and Lake Havasu at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.

Lee Williams’ Brooke Lander was second with a 10-over 46, followed by Kaylee Moore in fourth (13-over 49), Paige Booth in a tie for fifth (15-over 51) and Bella Bruno in 15th.

The Lady Vols are back at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course at 2 p.m. Thursday along with Kingman and Mingus.

Boys Golf

At Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, the Lee Williams High School boys golf team shot a 33-over 177 Tuesday to take third place. Mohave Accelerated was first with a 25-over 169 and Prescott was second with a 29-over 173.

Cole Finch led the Vols with a 7-over 43 for sixth place, followed by Justin Talk in seventh (8-over 44), and Brycen Rodrigeuz and Brady Clark in a tie for eighth at 9-over 45. Wyatt Talk rounded out the top performers for Lee Williams with a 12-over 48 for 11th place.

The Vols and Kingman High travel to Mohave High School Tuesday for a 2 p.m. match.

Volleyball

Kingman Academy 3, Lake Havasu 2

At Lake Havasu, the Kingman Academy High School volleyball team battled with the Lady Knights (6-2) Tuesday and came out on top, 3-2 (20-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19, 15-12).

The Lady Tigers (5-1, 1-0 3A West Region) welcome Wickenburg (2-4) to town at 6 p.m. Thursday.

River Valley 3, Kingman 1

At KHS, the Kingman High School girls volleyball team picked up its first set win of the season, but it wasn’t enough in a 3-1 setback to the Lady Dust Devils (3-5, 1-1 3A West Region).

The Lady Bulldogs (0-8, 0-3 3A West Region) travel to the Colorado River Invitational this weekend.