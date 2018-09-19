Prep Roundup: Lady Vols cruise to win at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course

Paige Lucero and the Lee Williams High School girls golf team held off Prescott and Lake Havasu Tuesday at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

By Beau Bearden

  • Originally Published: September 19, 2018 6:05 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – Paige Lucero led the Lee Williams High School girls golf team Tuesday with a 1-over par 37 as the Lady Vols finished with a 39-over 183 to outduel Prescott and Lake Havasu at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course.

    Lee Williams’ Brooke Lander was second with a 10-over 46, followed by Kaylee Moore in fourth (13-over 49), Paige Booth in a tie for fifth (15-over 51) and Bella Bruno in 15th.

    The Lady Vols are back at Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course at 2 p.m. Thursday along with Kingman and Mingus.

    Boys Golf

    At Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, the Lee Williams High School boys golf team shot a 33-over 177 Tuesday to take third place. Mohave Accelerated was first with a 25-over 169 and Prescott was second with a 29-over 173.

    Cole Finch led the Vols with a 7-over 43 for sixth place, followed by Justin Talk in seventh (8-over 44), and Brycen Rodrigeuz and Brady Clark in a tie for eighth at 9-over 45. Wyatt Talk rounded out the top performers for Lee Williams with a 12-over 48 for 11th place.

    The Vols and Kingman High travel to Mohave High School Tuesday for a 2 p.m. match.

    Volleyball

    Kingman Academy 3, Lake Havasu 2

    At Lake Havasu, the Kingman Academy High School volleyball team battled with the Lady Knights (6-2) Tuesday and came out on top, 3-2 (20-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-19, 15-12).

    The Lady Tigers (5-1, 1-0 3A West Region) welcome Wickenburg (2-4) to town at 6 p.m. Thursday.

    River Valley 3, Kingman 1

    At KHS, the Kingman High School girls volleyball team picked up its first set win of the season, but it wasn’t enough in a 3-1 setback to the Lady Dust Devils (3-5, 1-1 3A West Region).

    The Lady Bulldogs (0-8, 0-3 3A West Region) travel to the Colorado River Invitational this weekend.

