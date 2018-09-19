UPDATE: Semi-truck rolls at Beale Street interchange, causes traffic backup

KINGMAN – A semi-truck carrying tires rolled over around noon Wednesday, blocking traffic from westbound Interstate 40 onto U.S. Highway 93 northbound on Beale Street, Kingman Police reported.

No injuries were reported, but lanes are blocked and restricted, causing serious traffic issues, Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper said.

“We are asking people to avoid the area if all possible until we can get the issue cleaned up and resolved,” he said.

Arizona Department of Safety was providing traffic control for the accident, and referred further questions to Kingman Police.

Information provided by Kingman Police Department

ORIGINAL

BREAKING: Accident at U.S. 93, I-40 intersection closes all but one lane

KINGMAN - U.S. 93 southbound at I-40: Only one lane is open because of a crash, according to Arizona Department of Transportation. Expect delays.

Mohave County Sheriff's Office, Department of Public Safety, Kingman Fire Department, and Kingman Police Department all responded to a semi-truck rollover.

More information to come as it is released.