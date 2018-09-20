Andy Awards finalists announced

KINGMAN – The Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce has announced its finalists for the 41st annual Andy Awards celebrating local individuals, businesses and organizations making an impact in the community.

The Andy Awards Dinner will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at the Mohave County fairgrounds. Tickets are $25 and are available at the chamber of commerce, 3001 N. Stockton Hill Road suite 3.

Educators, organizations and businesses, students, young professionals and more will be recognized at this year’s event. There are nine categories for which finalists have been nominated.

Organization of the Year: Veterans Sportmans Alliance, Mohave County Arc and Mohave County Orchestra.

Public Service Award: Susan Williams, Jake Rhoades and Jody Schanaman.

Young Professional: Petrea McKeithen and Rochelle “Rio” Owens.

Business: Girls Port a Party, Angle Homes and Abrio Care.

Student of the Year: Erika Kemp.

Citizen of the Year: David Bekaert, Gerald Olson, Jody Schanaman.

Lifetime: Petrea McKeithen, Ray Cullison, Dr. Barbara Dorf.

Commercial Property: Mohave County Arc.

Educator of the Year: Fred Gilbert, Lisa Adams and Susie Simmons.

Finalist Virginia Sue (Susie) Simmons died Aug. 26 at the age of 65. Her obituary said she was a model Christian in lifestyle who shared her faith by serving in Sunday schools, worship teams and Bible studies.

“Susie was honest, patient, kind, forgiving, and nurturing – a true model of Galatians 5:22-23.”

Information provided by the Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce