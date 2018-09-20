Art gallery to host open house for Kingman 2028 map project

KINGMAN – Kingman Center for the Arts will have an open house from 4-7 p.m. today to show submissions for the “Drawing a Map to Kingman 2028” project in conjunction with The ArtHub.

The goal of the project is to create a platform for voices of all ages to share their vision for Kingman’s growth, said Anna Fox Ryan, program director at ArtHub.

Join her for refreshments, activities and interactive exhibits that will illustrate that vision at Kingman Center for the Arts Gallery, 240 E. Beale St. The event will exhibit the responses to the recent call for entry.

“I’ve been so excited to kick off my ArtHub directorship with this collaboration” Ryan said. “Kingman Center for the Arts has been a staple for the arts in our community. I was thrilled when they invited me to lead this project.”

The project is made possible by a grant from Gen2Gen.