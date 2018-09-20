Charges pending in two-vehicle crash

KINGMAN – Charges are pending after Kingman police investigated a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Stockton Hill Road, in which law enforcement says alcohol and the excessive speed of one driver, 63-year-old Kingman resident Robert Lee Smith, are believed to be factors.

KPD reports that Smith, the driver of a blue Ford Ranger Truck, was traveling northbound on Stockton Hill Road at a high rate of speed when the vehicle crossed the roadway into the path of a southbound Chevrolet truck driven by another Kingman man. Smith continued driving his vehicle, which had only three wheels as a result of the crash, until he stopped at the I-40 westbound onramp.

According to law enforcement, Smith showed signs of impairment upon being contacted by KPD officers. He was taken to Kingman Regional Medical Center due to injuries received in the crash and the deployment of the airbag.

The driver and passengers in the Chevrolet truck suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries. Law enforcement believe alcohol and excessive speed on behalf of Smith played a part in the crash. The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending.

Information provided by the Kingman Police Department