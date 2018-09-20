Clean City Commission looks to form subcommittees

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission will discuss forming subcommittees, promoting community involvement and reusable bag distribution at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The fiscal impact of forming subcommittees is unknown, according to the agenda. The CCC will consider forming a recycling subcommittee and a beautification subcommittee. Those subcommittees would consist of two members of the CCC.

The commission also wants to promote public participation in community cleanup events. It will discuss ways to accomplish that goal, including utilizing outreach venues like the City’s website and Facebook page. It will also consider using the Facebook pages of the Public Works Department and the Clean City Commission in addition to distributing promotional material.

Lastly, the CCC will discuss how and where to distribute reusable bags. The commission has in the past conducted reusable bag giveaways at local grocery stores.

Information provided by the City of Kingman