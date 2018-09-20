Educators’ event offers chance to learn about education funding, school board candidates

KINGMAN – For most of this year, teachers across the state have been advocating for better funding. But how exactly is it funded?

At the local level, districts have a school board that makes decisions on how that money is spent. But who are making those decisions?

Local educators will hold a Community for Education event to talk about how schools are funded from the state. Community members will also have the opportunity to hear from school board candidates who will be on the November ballot.

Audience members will have the opportunity to ask candidates questions and the candidates will also answer questions about their motivation for being a school board member, their representation on their community and/or school system, said Susan Collins, music specialist at Manzanita Elementary School.

As for the budget portion of the event, the public will see how Arizona schools compare to other states with similar populations, where the state receives its revenue, how Arizona compares to other states in taxation, tax credits, how schools are funded, and future projections if nothing changes.

The event is free from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday at Kingman Regional Medical Center in the Hualapai conference room.