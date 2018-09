Obituary | Eddie Ray Dollarhide

Eddie Ray Dollarhide, age 73 passed away in Wikieup, Arizona on August 13, 2018. He was born October 18, 1944 in Kingman, Arizona.



He retired from the Arizona Highway Department in Page, Arizona. He loved NASCAR and didn’t have an enemy.



He was preceded in death by his wife Karla.



He is survived by his children; Roper (Tony) Dollarhide, Rayedda (Bill) Webber, Justin(Misha) Dollarhide, and his step-children; Jake Riodan and Kara Riordan-Visser, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 22 at 17451 U.S. HWY 93 Wikieup, Arizona at 4 p.m.